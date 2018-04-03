Medical complications force Navajo comedian to cancel shows

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — One of the Navajo Nation’s popular comedians is facing medical complications that have forced him to take a break from performances.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that James Junes, known for the stand-up comedy duo James and Ernie, has been recovering after having a cancerous polyp removed in February. Complications with the surgery have prolonged his recovery, causing him to cancel shows and appearances.

Junes said he started having abdominal pain last spring but did not undergo a colonoscopy until December. That colonoscopy identified a quarter-sized polyp that was stage 0 colon cancer.

Junes has been a comedian, actor and motivational speaker for 17 years. He says he is grateful for the support to him and his family.

