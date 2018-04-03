Medical complications force Navajo comedian to cancel shows

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — One of the Navajo Nation’s popular comedians is facing medical complications that have forced him to take a break from performances.
The Farmington Daily Times reported Monday that James Junes, known for the stand-up comedy duo James and Ernie, has been recovering after having a cancerous polyp removed in February. Complications with the surgery have prolonged his recovery, causing him to cancel shows and appearances.
Junes said he started having abdominal pain last spring but did not undergo a colonoscopy until December. That colonoscopy identified a quarter-sized polyp that was stage 0 colon cancer.
Junes has been a comedian, actor and motivational speaker for 17 years. He says he is grateful for the support to him and his family.
Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.