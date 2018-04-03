Around the Rez: week of April 4

Public hearing for Native American parents in Flagstaff April 18

Native American parents in the Flagstaff area are invited to attend a public hearing held by the Indian Education Department of Flagstaff Unified School District for Title VI Indian Education funding from the U.S. Department of Education — Office of Indian Education for School Year 2018-2019.

The public meeting will be held April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Family Resource Center located at 4000 N. Cummings St., Flagstaff, Arizona.



The Indian Education Formula Grant program provides grants to support local educational agencies to improve elementary and secondary school programs that serve Native American students and to assist in meeting the unique educational and culturally related academic needs of American Indian and Alaskan Native students.

More information is available by contacting the Indian Education program office at (928) 527-6164/6165.

Desert Praise and worship April 14 in Winslow

Sky Light Ministry presents 'One in the Spirit Gospel Jam April 14 at Winslow High School Performing Arts Center, 600 E. Cherry St.

The all age free event starts with an opening prayer at 2 p.m. and closing prayer at 10 p.m. All groups are given 30 minutes to perform. Some Navajo singers and times listed out of more than a dozen include:

Sandra Silversmith of Native Praise, 2:30-3 p.m.

Hope Resurrected - a youth music group of Leupp First Presbyterian Church, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Levi Platero, a Navajo blues singer of Tohajilee, New Mexico, 4:50-5:20 p.m.

Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church, 7:10-7:40 p.m.

Thomas Arviso Band of Churchrock, New Mexico, 8:20-8:50 p.m.

Curtis Brothers of Skylight Ministry, Inc., Birdsprings Full Gospel Church, 9:30-10 p.m.

And more.

Navajo Hopi Honor Riders Meeting April 8

The Navajo Hopi Honors Riders Meeting takes place April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. (DST) at the Hogan Restaurant, 10 Main St., Tuba City. More information is available by calling (928) 421-1166.

Pow Wow at Flagstaff High School April 13-14

The Native American Club presents the 39th annual Flagstaff High School Pow Wow April 13-14 at the Flagstaff High School War Memorial gymnasium. This is an alcohol and drug free event. All proceeds benefit Flagstaff High School's Native American Club. More information about the event is available by calling Darrell Marks at (928) 773-8124.

Nativo artist gathering April 27-28 in Albuquerque

Michelle Lowden of Milo Creations and Duane Koyawena of Duane Koyawena Arts have enlisted Hopi, Navajo, Pima-Maricopa and Zuni artists to gather for an art show April 27-28 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Nativo Lodge, 6602 Pan American Freeway NE in Albuquerque. This is a free event and artist rooms will be open to tour during this event. There will also be a raffle with pieces from all attending artists.

Save the Date for 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Inaugural Cleanup

The 2018 First Mesa Earth Day Cleanup takes place April 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Mesa Villages. The group will meet at the Tewa Corn Clan house (Evangeline’s residence in Tewa) on the day of the cleanup. More information is available by calling (928) 221-8556.

ADOT schedules work for U.S. 163, north of Kayenta

The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project next week to improve the drainage system along US 163 north of Kayenta and make the road safer for travel during rain storms.

Work on the $3.75 million dollar project will occur between mileposts 400 and 401 and includes removing the existing pavement; extending the pipe culvert that carries storm water under the roadway and repaving the highway.

Drivers traveling between Kayenta and the Utah state line will use a temporary detour alongside US 163 through the work zone. Drivers should expect periodic closures on US 163 and intermittent delays of up to 30 minutes.

The project is scheduled to last about six months.

More information is available by visiting azdot.gov/US163.

Work schedules and restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. To stay up to date with the latest highway conditions around the state, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.