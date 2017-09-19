Red Sands hosts fair to raise funds to move school

LEUPP, Ariz. — Red Sands Christian School hosted a fair Sept. 16 to help raise funds in the hope of moving the school to Winslow, Arizona.

The fair offered games, hay rides, food, crafts, a photo booth, hay maze, music and more.

Red Sands is located on Route 99, 14 miles from Leupp, Arizona on the Navajo Reservation. It is a first through eighth grade school and is about 75 percent Native American.

School Administrator Brian Snyder explained that relocating to Winslow will reduce the cost to bus students. Red Sands currently spends $100 a day on bus fuel. Navajo students will still attend the school and students who live on the reservation are provided 100 percent scholarships to attend the school.

Snyder said that relocating to Winslow will make it easier to recruit students and volunteers.

Additionally, many people said traveling to the current school is inconvenient because of its remotness.

Snyder said the school has signed a contract to buy the Armory property owned by the city of Winslow for $189,000. The closing date for the purchase is mid-November 2017.

Snyder expects the Red Sands School to open in Winslow for the 2017-2018 school year. Red Sands Christian School has supporters in the mid-West through a Christian network and will raise money later in the year with concerts and events. Red Sands Christian School phone number is (928) 289-9221.