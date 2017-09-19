Preliminary results roll in for Hopi primary election

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The primary election for Hopi Tribal chairman and vice chairman took place Sept. 14. The results were unofficial until Sept. 19, which was the last day candidates could challenge the results.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer went to print before the official results were printed, however, the following are the unofficial results:

David Talayumptewa, from Kykotsmovi, garnered 404 votes and 36.63 percent of the vote while Tim Nuvangyaoma, from Mishongnovi, came in second with 305 votes and 27.65 percent of the vote.

Current Hopi Tribal Chairman Herman Honanie received 265 votes and Vice Chairman Alfred Lomahquahu Jr. received 128 votes.

Clark Wayne Tenakhongva, originally from the village of Hotevilla, won the vote for Hopi Tribal Vice chairman with 483 votes and 45.46 percent of the total votes. Lamar Keevama came in second with 338 votes and 31.12 percent.

The top two candidates for chairman and vice chairman will move onto the general election. The Hopi Elections Office will draw names for placement on the general ballot after the challenge period is complete.

In all, 1,090 people voted. The general election is Nov. 9.