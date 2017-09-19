Intoxicated driver arrested after crashing into school bus Sept. 11

WHIPPOORWILL, Ariz. — On the afternoon of Sept. 11, Navajo Police Department arrested the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus on the Navajo Nation, two other passengers were arrested for public intoxication.

Virgil Yellowhorse, 33, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, seven counts of endangerment to the welfare of a minor and nine counts of aggravated battery. The passengers in the vehicle, Jarvis Yellowhorse and Myron Bowe, were arrested for public intoxication.

Reportedly, the intoxicated driver collided his vehicle into a Whippoorwill Headstart school bus approximately one mile south of the Whippoorwill Chapter House.

At the scene of the accident, the school bus was on the west side of the road and the other vehicle was on the east side of the road.

Navajo Nation Police Officer Nikela Simeona, who was dispatched to the scene, immediately checked on the school bus. The officer reported all seven children on the bus were okay.

The officer checked on the other vehicle and noticed two male passengers. One was still in the vehicle and slightly bleeding from his forehead. The other was outside the vehicle lying on his back. The person outside the vehicle was breathing but unresponsive to verbal command. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Eyewitness accounts said the driver of the vehicle ran from the location and headed east of the scene. Another eyewitness told the officer that a person was lying down in the wash just west of the scene.

After checking the wash, Simeona and Criminal Investigator Benny Jim detained the person lying in the ditch. Two people in the area identified the person lying in the ditch as the driver.

A medical unit transported the two passengers. The driver did not need medical attention.

Of the seven children on the bus, four were immediately picked up by their guardians and were not able to be transported to the hospital by the school. The school took the remaining three children to the hospital to be checked for medical injury.