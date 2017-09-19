Around the reservation: week of Sept. 20

National Domestic Violence Awareness month kicks off on Hopi in October

National Domestic Awareness Month will kick off on Hopi at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center in Kykotsmovi Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with a theme of ‘Strengthening Communities through Culture and Collaborative Services. More information is available by calling (928) 738-1115 or (928) 225-7029.

Free community conference in Chinle Oct. 12

The community is invited to a free community conference titled ‘Bridging Communities Together’ at the Chinle Community Center in Chinle, Arizona. The event is an opportunity for the public to learn, share and and partner for positive change in their communities. The conference features guest speakers, resouce booths, health screenings, entertainment, a raffle and door prizes. More information is available by contacting Tyrone at (928) 674-2052 or Nora at (928) 674-5500.

49th annual Western Navajo Fair Oct. 12-15



The 49th annual Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 12-15 in Tuba City, Arizona. The fair features the Miss Western Navajo Pageant and teen pageant, look-alike contest, elder fest, parade, carnival, rodeo, food, vendors, Zumba, rodeo, fashion show, Pow Wow, cancer walk, bingo, bull riding, dances, cowboy church and more. More information is available at (928) 283-3305 or www.westernnavajonationfair.net.