Holbrook High School Students of the Month

The August Students of the Month for Holbrook High School are (back row from left)Malcolm Shabi, Ashton Bishop, Stuart Kee and Troy Hill. Seated from left: Simon Liu Gracie, Valtavia Cook, Kiah Demuth, Tiffiany Seaton, Ciera Irving and Karl Lange. Not pictured: Toby Cook, Kendra Monroe and Destany Begay.