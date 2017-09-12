Holbrook High School seeking parent, guardian help with Site Council

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Holbrook High School (HHS) is seeking parents or guardians of pupils enrolled at HHS and community members to participate in the HHS Site Council.



The mission of the Site Council is to provide advice and counsel regarding specific areas of the school’s programs and operations. The council is comprised of administrators, community members, parents or guardians of pupils enrolled at HHS along with teachers, staff members and students.

All meetings are open to the public. The purpose of the council is to act as a collaborative bridge between various stakeholders.



“A major focus of our efforts this school year will be to analyze the newly established College and Career Readiness Index (CCRI) related to Arizona’s new high school A-F accountability system,” said HHS Principal Lance Phaturos. “We are really excited about the CCRI and how it can help add meaning to our students’ high school academic portfolio.”

Principal Phaturos said the school has educated its faculty on the new mechanism and now want to do the same for parents, students and other stakeholders in order to assess how it can be applied – not just as a high school accountability system by the State but as a systemic organizational framework in Helping students Help themselves Succeed.

The first Site Council meeting takes place Sept. 27, at 4 p.m., in the Holbrook High School Career Center. More information is available from Phaturos at 524-2815. Parents of students from the Navajo Reservation interested in organizing Site Council activities at Indian Wells Elementary can call Phaturos.