Guest column: Patriot Day in Winslow remembers Sept. 11

This year’s Patriot Day Ceremonies marks the 16th Anniversary and the Winslow community’s 16th Annual 9-11 Remembrance and Reflection — Winslow’s promise to “Never Forget.”

Winslow was the first community in the U.S. to receive, from the New York Port Authority, pieces of the World Trade Center wreckage. The two pieces entrusted to the community were the largest given to any community before the completion of the U.S.S. Geo. Bush. The pieces were originally erected at the interchange of Transcend Lane and Historic Route 66. With the interchange proposal from Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), the monument was moved to a new and permanent location at 2101 E. Third St.

The pieces were brought to Winslow by a donated semi and driving team from Wal-Mart. They two beams were picked up in New York and driven non-stop to Winslow where they were erected Sept. 11, 2002. The 2002 ceremony and dedication had more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Last year, like the first year, the U.S. Flag was flown into the site and presented to our color guard.

This year the Winslow Fire Department will escort the 9-11 U.S. Flag in a motorcade from the Winslow Chamber of Commerce to the 9-11 Remembrance Garden.

The ceremony is open to the public. It starts at 4:55 p.m. with a presentation of the flag to the Hopi Jr. /Senior High School ROTC. Guest speakers include city of Winslow Mayor Robin Boyd, Navajo County Supervisor Jesse Thompson, Arizona State Senator Sylvia Allen and Winslow Chief of Police Dan Brown. The program will have a wreath laying ceremony and music by Michael “Piper” McGee. The program closes with a silent light tribute and TAPS.

On Sept. 7 the Arizona Department of Corrections Inmate Labor crews will start the installation of over 4,800 U.S. Flags into silhouettes of the World Trade Center North & South, Pentagon and Pennsylvania to honor those who died in the attacks and those who have since died from 9-11 related disease and illness.