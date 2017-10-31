Winslow Halloween costume party a success

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: October 31, 2017 11:33 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    The city of Winslow and the Winslow Art Club hosted its second annual Halloween costume party at the Hubble Visitor Center Oct. 26, with about 300 kids in costumes.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.