Show Low clinches play off spot with win over Winslow Bulldogs

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Show Low Cougars clinched their spot in the 3A Conference football playoffs with their defeat of the Winslow Bulldogs 62-16 Oct. 25 in Winslow.

The win improved Show Low’s record to 7-3 and eliminated the Bulldogs from a spot in the top 16 teams in the playoffs.

The Cougars will play their opening playoff game at Northwest Christian in Phoenix. The Crusaders were 8-2 in the regular season. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Wickenburg-Pusch Ridge Christian Academy game at Tucson. The Wranglers were 6-4 in the regular season and seeded 16th. The Lions were the top seeded team with a 10-0 undefeated regular season.

Snowflake will play Yuma Catholic at Yuma in their first round game. The Lobos were seeded 10th with a 7-3 record and the Shamrocks were seeded seventh with an 8-2 record. The winner of that game will play the winner of a game between Ganado and American Leadership Academy at Gilbert. The Ganado Hornets were seeded 15th with a 7-3 record. The American leadership Academy Patriots were second seeded with a 9-1 record.

The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets will play the Florence Gophers at Florence with the winner to play the winner of a game between the Empire Ravens and the Casteel Colts in Gilbert. Blue Ridge is seeded 11th and Florence sixth. Empire is seeded 14th and Casteel third.

The Page Sand Devils, who lost to Winslow early in the season, are the 13th seed in the playoffs and were 8-2 in the regular season. They will play the Benjamin Franklin Chargers at Queen Creek. The Chargers ae seeded fourth and were 9-1 in the regular season. The winner of that game will play the winner of a game between the Fountain Hills Falcons and the Sabino Sabercats at Tucson. The Sabercats were 8-2 in the regular season and seeded fifth. The Falcons were 6-4 and seeded 12th.