Miss Winslow Residential Hall 2017

Samara Frank is the 2017 Miss Winslow Residential Hall. Left: Frank is presented with the Winslow proclamation of November as Native American Heritage Month Oct. 24 by Winslow Councilman Harold Soehner at the city council meeting.
Samara Frank is the 2017 Miss Winslow Residential Hall. Left: Frank is presented with the Winslow proclamation of November as Native American Heritage Month Oct. 24 by Winslow Councilman Harold Soehner at the city council meeting.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.