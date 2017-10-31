Holbrook High running club completes half marathon

After seven weeks of training, eight members of Holbrook High School’s Running Club participated in the annual Petrified Forest half-marathon Oct. 21. The club is an element of the Holbrook School District’s “Healthy Holbrook” campaign. This was the first time most students had run more than three miles. All students finished the rigorous 13.1 mile course. From left: Isaiah Wilson, Xavier Slowman, JC Roan, Shawn Lee, Dre Hanley, Trei Jensen, Kobe Teller and Alex Davis.