Holbrook art students place at youth art show

Holbrook High School art students participated in the second annual Methodist Youth Ministries Native American Youth Art Show at the Navajo County Fairgrounds Oct. 7. From left: Stacey Jackson received Best in Show for her charcoal drawing of a cowboy, receiving a $100 gift certificate to Walmart; Jolene Ayze won first place for her Warholesque self-portrait and received a $75 gift certificate and Valtavia Cook who took second place for a collage and third place for her Flower Notan piece and received $75 in gift certificates.