Bulldogs 5-5 at the end of season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Show Low Cougars defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 62-16 Oct. 25. The win improved Show Low’s record to 7-3 and dropped Winslow’s to 5-5.

Though the Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Holbrook Roadrunners 52-14 Oct. 20 in Holbrook, improving Winslow’s record to 5-4 and dropping Holbrook’s to 2-7 for the season, the win was not enough after Show Low beat the Bulldogs Oct. 25 for Winslow to be seeded in the playoffs.

As the first quarter ended, Show Low had driven the ball 85 yards for the second time in the game with a 16-0 score.

While the Bulldogs managed 16 points in the game, the Cougars scored easily and made the extra two point conversions to keep pulling away from the Bulldogs.

The Cougars played mostly reserve players by the third quarter with the score 56-16.

A seven yard run for a touchdown by Ethan Walker gave Show Low a 62-16 lead and time ran out for the Bulldogs.

Show Low had three losses earlier in the season to Round Valley, Casteel and Blue Ridge.