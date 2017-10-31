Around the reservation: week of Nov. 1

Diné Bich’iiya’ Harvest Fest and Farmer’s Market Nov. 1 at Window Rock Bashas’

Bashas’ Diné Market and Navajo Shopping Centers, Inc. will host the first Diné Bich’iiya’ Harvest Fest and Farmer’s Market Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Window Rock Bashas’ with gardening and farming presentations, cooking demonstrations, wellness activities and information on the Bashas’ Healthy Diné Initiative.

Starting at Bashas’ a free 5K and 2-mile run/walk will take place Nov. 1. Registration for the first run will be at 6:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 7 a.m. Registration for the second run will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the race will begin at noon.

There will also be a free and healthy lunch for attendees.

The farmer’s market came about as a result of dialogues between the Office of the President and Vice President and Bashas’. Prior to these discussions, the Bashas’ Diné Markets did not have as many healthy and organic options as they do now.

Sponsors for the event include the Office of the President and Vice President, Navajo Special Diabetes Project, Navajo Shopping Centers, Inc. and Bashas’ Diné Market.

Tó Łáni Enterprises, the Institute for Tribal Environmental Professionals, Diné College, Navajo Department of Behavioral Health Services and Navajo Department of Health will make presentations throughout the day.

While the farmer’s market will be the first of its kind at the Bashas’ location it will not be the last. Plans are in motion to host more farmer’s markets at a greater frequency and at all seven locations across Navajo.

Youth of all ages are invited to bring Halloween candy to the event as there will be another candy exchange.

The candy exchange events began during the 2017 Navajo Nation Fair Series. During the course of the Navajo Nation Fair, Northern Navajo Nation Fair, and Western Navajo Nation Fair over were 500 pounds of candy were collected.

Seasonal flu and pneumonia vaccination available in Page Nov. 7

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) is offering seasonal flu shots and pneumonia vaccinations at two locations in Page, Arizona Nov 7.



Flu and pneumonia vaccinations will be available from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Coconino County Public Health Services District Page office, 467 Vista Avenue.

CCPHSD and the Page Community Center have partnered to offer a flu and pneumonia vaccination clinic from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Page Community Center, 699 S. Navajo Dr.

Both clinics are open to the public and no appointment is necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu shot as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. It is strongly recommended that everyone 6-months-old and over get a flu shot each year. Pneumonia vaccines are recommended for adults 65 and older.

The cost for a flu vaccination at a CCPHSD Clinic is $30 for adults and children. As a courtesy, the CCPHSD will bill the insurance company, but those seeking a flu shot should check with the insurance provider to determine whether they are covered. Medicare is accepted. For those without insurance, the Vaccines for Adults/Children (VFA and VFC) programs are available to assist those that are unable to pay.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma or diabetes and can cause death.

In addition to getting a seasonal flu shot, good health habits will help you stay well. These simple actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect you and others from getting sick:

• Wash your hands frequently during the flu season.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Don’t share eating utensils, cups and straws.

• Stay home when you are sick.

More information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/health or at Coconino County Public Health Services District Clinic at (928) 679-7222.

Navajo Winter Tale to Re-Story the Wolf: two evenings of storytelling in Sedona and Flagstaff Nov. 9

The Plan B Foundation to Save Wolves will sponsor a special two-city tour of the traditional Navajo winter story about leadership and the wisdom of the wolf (Mai Tso) told by gifted storyteller and folklorist Sunny Dooley, at The Collective in Sedona Nov. 9, Vista Hall, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., storytelling begins at 6 p.m., and at the Museum of Northern Arizona Nov. 10, Branigar Hall, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and story telling begins at 7 p.m.

Dooley, a well-known and gifted Navajo storyteller, will tell the story in English, unfolding in rich and entertaining detail how two mammals, two birds and an instigator insect changed the world by bringing integrity to leadership and a voice to all the people.

Appropriate for all-ages, this Navajo tale shares culturally grounded lessons of leadership and demonstrates that nature is a powerful teacher for humankind.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the work of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project.

Tickets are a minimum donation of $10 per person and are available online in advance at https://www.planb.foundation.

More information is available by contacting Emily Renn at info@gcwolfrecovery.org or by calling (928) 202-1325.

13th annual Women’s Ministry conference Nov. 2-4

The 13th annual Women’s Ministry conference takes place Nov. 2-4 in Fort Defiance, Arizona at The Family Church - A/G-Revival Center with a theme of ‘The Same Spirit.’

Speakers will include: Arlinda Scott at 7 p.m., Nov. 2 at The Family Church, Claudine Boyd at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Lighthouse Church in Crownpoint, New Mexico and Clara Fuller at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Kaibeto Full Gospel Church.

More information is available from Emelene Berry at (928) 871-3365.

Hopi elections for chairman/vice chairman Nov. 9

The Hopi general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe takes place Nov. 9. More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.