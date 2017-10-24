Winslow Bulldogs raise awareness for those with Down Syndrome

Winslow football team and children with Down Syndrome participate in the traditional coin toss before the start of the Oct. 13 game against the Payson Longhorns.

Winslow football team and children with Down Syndrome participate in the traditional coin toss before the start of the Oct. 13 game against the Payson Longhorns.

    To raise awareness for those with Down Syndrome and to raise money to assist those caring for children with Down Syndrome, players on the Winslow football team asked to include children with the condition in the coin toss before the football game against the Payson Longhorns Oct. 13.

