Winslow 1967 class holds reunion

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On Oct. 7, Winslow High School class of 1967, a jubilant crowd, celebrated their 50th reunion at the Hubble Trading Post.

The event was well-planned and attended. Many classmates met the following day at La Posada’s Turquoise Room.

The reunion was planned by Peggy McCarty Deise, Marcia Graff Brown Hogan, Dixie Lane, Terry Thomas Morris, Bert Peterson, Rita Phillips Schmidt and Sean Sullivan.

The organizing committee had and impressive group of exhibits and program prepared for the event including a display of class member Bill Cherry’s four-year letterman’s sweater, a picture display arranged by Debbie Scout Roberts and three western art sculptures on display by classmate Kathy O’Haco.

Jan Ylarrez sang “You Raise Me Up” which was well received by former classmates.

An Ofrenda was on also on exhibit for the reunion. It was created as a tribute to the 37 classmates who are deceased. Three men from the class of 1967, James Schibi, David Solis and Jeffrey Stowe, were killed in the Vietnam War. Many from the class of 1967 served in the armed forces in Vietnam, including Phil Olmstead, Robert Jue, Wilson Steward, Bill Sullens, David Daly, Edward Jaramillo, Robert Hartnett, Jerry Sadler, George Luther, Larry Fuller, Mike Howell, Kenneth Yee and Richard Rice.

Bill Sullens acted as Master of Ceremonies for the dinner program on Saturday. Edward Montoya was the disk jockey, spinning tunes from a mid-1960’s playlist compiled by Bert Peterson.

Retired teachers Sam Conner, a junior high school teacher and David Conatser, a Spanish, History and Biology teacher who also coached wrestling and cross country, were guests at the event. Dean and Dolores Stotts and George Rockwell had been invited as well but were unable to attend.

During the evening ceremony a letter from classmate Armand Ortega, who could not attend, was read. In his letter, Ortega, who was a student at Berkley and later at Brown, said he admired intelligent people and later as a businessman he came to admire clever people and now that he is older he mostly admires kind people.