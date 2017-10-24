Second Friday in May declared “Navajo Police Officer Day”

WINDOW ROCK — The Navajo Nation Council unanimously voted to approve the second Friday in May as “Navajo Police Office Day” on the Navajo Nation.

Law and Order Committee chair Council Delegate Edmund Yazzie (Churchrock, Iyanbito, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, Smith Lake, Thoreau), who sponsored the legislation, requested the support of his council colleagues emphasizing the need to recognize Navajo law enforcement.

“The Nation’s police officers work intensive hours every day to protect the people, families, and communities and they deserve to be acknowledged. The declaration will honor and express the Nation’s appreciation for all their hard work and sacrifice,” Yazzie said.

He added that the Navajo Nation Police Department is comprised of seven police districts that cover 27,000 square-miles, and consists of approximately 239 police officers, who work 24-hours a day and seven days a week to provide public safety services.

According to the legislation, “Navajo Police Officer Day,” would be an observed holiday to recognize all Navajo and fallen police officers.

The legislation also states that the observed holiday would acknowledge fallen Navajo officers and recommends establishing a fund account to assist the families of fallen officers.

The observed holiday will become effective upon certification of the Speaker of the Council.