Tuba City High School rises above the mark on AzMERIT

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — This month, the ADE (Arizona Department of Education) posted the final scores for all area schools participating in AzMERIT testing.

Tuba City High School (TCHS) had the highest percentage of passing students for reservation schools in the area of math. The school also scored high in language and passed with higher math scores than metro area high schools like Flagstaff High School, Coconino High School and Page High School.

The Tuba City Governing Board took the opportunity to showcase and honor their TCHS math department teachers and mentors for their exceptional work in raising student achievement level over the last three years.

Acting Superintendent Sharlene Navaho along with board members, Lee Tsingine, Evelyn Kiiyaani and Marie Acothley and Tuba City School Board President Ron Begay awarded the math department plaques to recognize their consistent and highly disciplined work helping students attain a more complex level of understanding and command.

TCHS Lead Math teacher Samson Aquino graciously accepted the math honor on behalf of the math department, giving credit to the continued support and encouragement by Acting Principal RayeLynn McCabe.

“I’m so grateful and honored that these teachers would show such commitment and investment to our students, to bring them to the highest possible level of challenge and then achievement of these math testing goals. We will continue to work towards bringing all of our students to the highest level of accomplishment in the critical areas of science, technology, engineering and math. This recent new 2017 scoring by ADE AzMerit testing just shows that we are on our way,” Navaho said.

For the past three years, the high school has raised math and language testing scores. They have surpassed all Navajo reservation schools but also scored exceedingly higher than Hopi High School.



TCHS is hoping to surpass this year’s 2017 high math achievement.

The high school attributed some of its success to the level of commitment by the math department and early testing for the students.



Once the students are tested teachers are able to set up a curriculum for each student to help them get to the next achievement level. Consistent daily classroom oversight is provided by teachers for each student.

Math teachers are also constantly upgrading their own skills, to stay current with changes in math methods.

One final positive learning ingredient for TCHS is extra tutoring time.



Math teachers will work individually with struggling students, even arranging after school tutoring time to help them get a handle on complex problems.

