Record breaking attendance for 3rd annual Missing in Arizona event

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and partner agencies processed over 70 Missing Person reports Oct. 21 at the 3rd Annual Missing in Arizona Day event at ASU West in Glendale.



The number more than tripled the 22 reports taken in 2016 and could grow to 75 reports following a review this coming week. There are currently 2,000 Missing Persons in Arizona and another 1,500 unidentified remains.

Two hundred people from as far away as Los Angeles, Mexico and the Navajo Nation attended seeking information on missing loved ones. Attendees were assisted by a wide range of agencies including the Medical Examiners’ Offices in Maricopa and Pima Counties, Phoenix Police, Mesa Police, Tucson Police, Navajo Nation Police, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, consulates of Latin American countries, Arizona State University, NAMUS and Humane Borders. Counseling services were provided by La Frontera Empact.

Families of the missing met individually with a law enforcement officer who helped them file a missing person report. The families had the option of submitting photos and personal records that were scanned into a database, and they were offered the option of providing a DNA swab. Their participation begins a process of trying to match this data with evidence in national and international databases.

“Obviously, there is a great need for this expert assistance for families of the missing in Arizona and around the nation,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “Thanks to all our partners and the many volunteers who made this 3rd Missing in Arizona Day a huge success.”