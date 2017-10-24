Photo highlights: annual Standin’ on the Corner festival Sept. 29 - 30

Photo Gallery
2017 Stanin' On The Corner
The Standin’ On The Corner Festival in Winslow took place Sept. 29 and 30. Part of the festival included a quilt raffle Sept. 30. The quilt is a one-of-a-kind tribute to The Eagles and can be viewed at the Winslow Visitor Center at 523 Second Street, Winslow.
