Mariah Sharpe named Miss Indian Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes has been selected at Miss Indian Arizona 2017-18. Mariah Jordan Sharpe received her crown Oct. 14 at the pageant held as the Chandler Center for the Performing Arts.

Sharpe was selected from five contestants. The theme for this year’s pageant was “Elder — Our Spirit, Our Foundation.”

Kaeli Nash from the San Carlos Apache Tribe was named First Attendant. Lexie James of the Hopi Tribe was named Second Attendant.

Sharpe is the second CRIT member to be named Miss Indian Arizona in the last decade. The first was Jaymee Li Moore, who won the title in 2011.

Sharpe is the 19-year-old daughter of Chaweka Fisher and Issac Sharpe. She’s a 2016 graduate of Parker High School, where she played volleyball, basketball and golf. She is currently working toward her Associate’s Degree in biology at Paradise Valley Community College. She plans to complete her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Hawaii in Monoa and apply to medical school.

Her hobbies include traveling, paddle boarding on the Colorado River, playing golf and learning traditional stories and songs from family and friends.

As for her platform, Sharpe said she wants to work to bring young people and their elders together.

“Our elders are living treasures and I would love the chance to bring attention to how much we can learn, grow and treasure them,” she said.