Letter to the editor: Hopi/Tewa people must ensure survival of government for future generations

To the editor:

Greetings to all, I am writing this open letter to thank all those who had voted for me in the primary elections, although the outcome was unfortunate, your votes are important and are greatly appreciated.

However, at this point in time, I still have serious concerns regarding the critical state of affairs our tribal government is in and where we are headed as a nation.



As I understand it, currently there exists pending revenue generating initiatives being authored by Mr. Lamar Keevama. With the impending loss of our primary source of revenue because of the closure of the Navajo Generating Station, we cannot afford to drop the ball and start from scratch. We need people who will hit the ground running.

We, as a nation of Hopi / Tewa people, must ensure the survival of our government for the benefit of our children and grandchildren and for those yet unborn.



It is for this survival that I ask each and every one who voted for me in the primary election to now cast your most important votes for Vice Chairman Candidate Mr. Lamar Keevama.

At this critical time, we must not lose continuity of the pending initiatives that Mr. Keevama is engaged in for the benefit of the Hopi/Tewa people. Your votes may very well be the turning point toward a brighter and productive future.

We must make this important investment in an individual who has legislative experience and who has gained valuable knowledge in collaborating with a wide diverse economic development base. These are the critical elements we cannot afford to lose focus of.

Therefore, I humbly ask that on Nov. 9, 2017, when you go to the polls, please make your votes count by voting for Hopi Vice Chairman Candidate Mr. Lamar Keevama. Thank you.

I remain,

Art Batala Village of Mishongnovi