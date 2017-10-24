Around the reservation: week of Oct. 25

Navajo Winter Tale to Re-Story the Wolf: two evenings of storytelling in Sedona and Flagstaff

The Plan B Foundation to Save Wolves will sponsor a special two-city tour of the traditional Navajo winter story about leadership and the wisdom of the wolf (Mai Tso) told by gifted storyteller and folklorist Sunny Dooley, at The Collective in Sedona Nov. 9, Vista Hall, 7000 AZ-179, Sedona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., storytelling begins at 6 p.m., and at the Museum of Northern Arizona Nov. 10, Branigar Hall, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd, Flagstaff. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and story telling begins at 7 p.m.

Dooley, a well-known and gifted Navajo storyteller, will tell the story in English, unfolding in rich and entertaining detail how two mammals, two birds and an instigator insect changed the world by bringing integrity to leadership and a voice to all the people.

Appropriate for all-ages, this Navajo tale shares culturally grounded lessons of leadership and demonstrates that nature is a powerful teacher for humankind.

Proceeds from both events will benefit the work of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project.

Tickets are a minimum donation of $10 per person and are available online in advance at https://www.planb.foundation.

More information is available by contacting Emily Renn at info@gcwolfrecovery.org or by calling (928) 202-1325.

13th annual Women’s Ministry conference

The 13th annual Women’s Ministry conference takes place Nov. 2-4 in Fort Defiance, Arizona at The Family Church - A/G-Revival Center with a theme of ‘The Same Spirit.’

Speakers will include: Arlinda Scott at 7 p.m., Nov. 2 at The Family Church, Claudine Boyd at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Lighthouse Church in Crownpoint, New Mexico and Clara Fuller at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Kaibeto Full Gospel Church.

More information is available from Emelene Berry at (928) 871-3365.

Free community forum at CCC in Page Oct. 30

Community members are invited to a free community forum at Coconino Community College in Page, Arizona. The feedback received will help CCC learn how it is percieved and used to develop programs and to help CCC become a better institution that serves and meets community needs. CCC President, Dr. Colleen Smith and community leader, Kerry Blume, will facilitate the discussion.

Dinner is provided, no RSVP is necessary, arrive no lagter than 3 p.m. at 475 S. Lake Powell Blvd., Room A1. CCC in Page is located in the Page Public Library.

More information is available April Sandoval at (928) 226-4217 or april.sandoval@coconino.edu.

Outdoor Halloween Carnival in Polacca



An outdoor Halloween Carnival is scheduled to take place at the Honyumptewa’s residence in Polacca, Arizona, milepost 391-392, on the Hopi Reservation Oct. 29 starting at 9 a.m.

This annual event has drawn many community residents throughout the years with fun, food, games and music. A pumpkin carving contest will start promptly at 2 p.m. and a Halloween costume contest (age categories) will follow at 4 p.m. with great prizes. Space fee is $10 (food or game). First come, first served. Vendors are responsible for providing their own table, chairs or canopy, if desired. Food handlers card and peddlers card required. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174.

Hopi elections for chairman/vice chairman Nov. 9

The Hopi general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe takes place Nov. 9. More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.