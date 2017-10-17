Photo highlights: Winslow hosts quilt show

The Winslow quilting group, Material Girls, showed off 62 quilts Oct. 6 -7 at the Winslow Elks Lodge. The quilts varied in pattern, sizes and prizes. Awards were given out in a number of categories.
