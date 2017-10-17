Fun for all at 49th Western Navajo Nation Fair and annual Tuuvi Gathering (photo gallery)

Photo Gallery 2017 Tuuvi Gathering And Western Navajo Fair Thousands gathered in Tuba City over the weekend to enjoy food, fun, live entertainment, traditional dance and song performances and more. The 49th annual Western Navajo Nation Fair was held Oct. 12 -15. The annual Hopi Tuuvi Gathering was also held over the weekend and featured many vendors and performances. Loretta Yerian/NHO

