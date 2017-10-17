Fun for all at 49th Western Navajo Nation Fair and annual Tuuvi Gathering (photo gallery)

Photo Gallery
2017 Tuuvi Gathering And Western Navajo Fair
Thousands gathered in Tuba City over the weekend to enjoy food, fun, live entertainment, traditional dance and song performances and more. The 49th annual Western Navajo Nation Fair was held Oct. 12 -15. The annual Hopi Tuuvi Gathering was also held over the weekend and featured many vendors and performances. Loretta Yerian/NHO
The 49th annual Western Navajo Nation Fair was held Oct. 12 -15 along with the annual Hopi Tuuvi Gathering. Dancers and vendors from across the Navajo and Hopi nations celebrated both events and enjoyed rides, food and visiting with family and friends.
