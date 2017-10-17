Around the reservation: week of Oct. 18

13th annual Women’s Ministry conference

The 13th annual Women’s Ministry conference takes place Nov. 2-4 in Fort Defiance, Arizona at The Family Church - A/G-Revival Center with a theme of ‘The Same Spirit.’

Speakers will include: Arlinda Scott at 7 p.m., Nov. 2 at The Family Church, Claudine Boyd at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Lighthouse Church in Crownpoint, New Mexico and Clara Fuller at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Kaibeto Full Gospel Church.

More information is available from Emelene Berry at (928) 871-3365.

Free community forum at CCC in Page

Community members are invited to a free community forum at Coconino Community College in Page, Arizona. The feedback received will help CCC learn how it is percieved and used to develop programs and to help CCC become a better institution that serves and meets community needs. CCC President, Dr. Colleen Smith and community leader, Kerry Blume, will facilitate the discussion.

Dinner is provided, no RSVP is necessary, arrive no lagter than 3 p.m. at 475 S. Lake Powell Blvd., Room A1. CCC in Page is located in the Page Public Library.

More information is available April Sandoval at (928) 226-4217 or april.sandoval@coconino.edu.

Outdoor Halloween Carnival in Polacca



An outdoor Halloween Carnival is scheduled to take place at the Honyumptewa’s residence in Polacca, Arizona, milepost 391-392, on the Hopi Reservation Oct. 29 starting at 9 a.m.

This annual event has drawn many community residents throughout the years with fun, food, games and music. A pumpkin carving contest will start promptly at 2 p.m. and a Halloween costume contest (age categories) will follow at 4 p.m. with great prizes. Space fee is $10 (food or game). First come, first served. Vendors are responsible for providing their own table, chairs or canopy, if desired. Food handlers card and peddlers card required. More information is available by calling (928) 737-0174.

Hopi elections for chairman/vice chairman Nov. 9

The Hopi general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe takes place Nov. 9. Deadline to request general election absentee voting by mail is Oct. 6.

More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.