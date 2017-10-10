September’s Second Saturday art show: Navajo artist Brandon French featured artist

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: October 10, 2017 10:50 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    The Winslow Art Council held its Second Saturday art show Sept. 9 with Navajo artist Brandon French on display as the featured artist.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.