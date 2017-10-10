Photo highlights: Just Cruis’n Car Club Car Show

The Just Cruis’n Car Show took place Oct. 7 in Winslow with about 200 cars on display. The car show is hosted by the Winslow Car Club and sees cars from the U.S. and Canada. Above: Thea Carufel and Layne Buchanan from Mesa, Arizona enjoy the cars. Below: Custom car owners from Showlow hold a morning conference.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.