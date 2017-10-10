Navajo Nation offers condolences to Vegas victims

WINDOW ROCK — Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez offer their condolences to the family of Lisa Romero, a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, New Mexico, who was killed during the shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.

“Words cannot express our depth of sorrow for this senseless tragedy,” Begaye said. “Lisa Romero was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. We mourn her loss and pray for her family.”

Romero worked for the Gallup-McKinley County School District since 2003 and undoubtedly left a mark on the lives of many students and faculty, including many Navajo students. Being so close to the Navajo Nation, her death has been difficult for the many she touched and for the community she served.

Begaye denounced violence and condemned the actions of the gunman, whose name the president chose not to mention.

“The man who committed this appalling act will soon be forgotten,” Begaye said. “However, the memory of Lisa Romero and of all the victims will live on.”

At least 59 people were killed and another 527 people were injured in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas including veterans, teachers, nurses, parents and friends.

“In the face of danger, many ran towards the gunfire to protect and rescue their loved ones and strangers alike,” Begaye said. “These are the heroes who should be remembered and these acts of bravery deserve our attention.”

Vice President Nez also expressed his condolences and prayers.

“In times like these, we should say a prayer for the safety of all our loved ones,” he said. “We should help comfort one another and do what we can to remind people that there is so much love and goodness in the world.”