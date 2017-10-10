Navajo Nation council celebrates road improvements of Arizona Highway 264

GANADO, Ariz. — On Sept. 27, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Arizona Highway 264 road improvement project.



The event was attended by Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates (Nenahnezad, Newcomb, San Juan, Tiis Tsoh Sikaad, Tse’Daa’Kaan, Upper Fruitland) and Resources and Development Committee chair Council Delegate Alton Joe Shepherd (Jeddito, Cornfields, Ganado, Kin Dah Lichíí, Steamboat). The ceremony was hosted by Ganado Chapter.

In 2016, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and Federal Highway Administration allocated approximately $24 million for 9.7 miles of state highway road improvements in Ganado, which is located 34-miles west of Window Rock, Arizona.

The road improvement included widening and paving of the roadway, replacement of a bridge, installation of guardrails and signage, and erosion control.

Shepherd, who provided the welcoming remarks at the celebration, stated the road improvements could not have been accomplished without the collaboration and partnerships of surrounding communities, schools, and Navajo Nation leadership.

“The project was completed with the advocacy and dedication of chapter officials, school boards, and community members. They worked hard to address safer road conditions for families, schools, and travelers. For many years, past leadership has been working hard on this initiative and it is finally done today. I appreciate everyone’s dedication,” Shepherd said.

ADOT district engineer Lynn Johnson said the partnership with chapters, schools, and Navajo leadership led to the completion of a road project that is now a safe and sustainable. He added the department is looking forward to future projects with the Nation.

Speaker Bates, who was a guest speaker at the event, highlighted the road improvement signifies the Nation’s continued progression towards growth and development.

Shepherd also recognized and thanked the various entities who contributed to the road improvement project including Apache County District II, Ganado Unified School District, Kin Dah Lichi Olta, Greasewood Springs Community School, Nazlini Community School, surrounding chapters, and FNF Construction.