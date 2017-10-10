The following students were honored as the Holbrook High School September Students of the Month. Back row, from left: Oshkee Yazzie for language arts, Malachi Daniels as male scholar-athlete, Harrison Williams in fine arts, Tyler Christianson for English and Preston Edwards in science. Front row, from left: Kerensa Spencer in math, Lexi Beltran as female scholar-athlete, Arianna Manuel in math, Wylinn Whitegoat as the principal’s selection, OraSheila Altsisi in NAVIT, Isabel Pena for fine arts and Jade Knight for CTE. Not pictured: Hannah Nockideneh for physical education, Talon Foster for Navajo language, Cyera Archuleta in social studies and Dakota Dick for English. Submitted photo