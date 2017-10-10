Holbrook High School perfect attendance

For the first quarter of the 2017-18 school year, the following students made perfect attendance at Holbrook High School: Whitney Apodoca, Elizabeth Barragan, Ashton Bishop, Brett Buckley, Emmarosa Catron, Cruz Denetso, David DeTiege, Brianna Etsitty, Coran Gary, Jyllian Hall, Lauryn Hall, Cristen Halwood, Ciera Irving, Hunter Kennedy Tafoya, Jesse Knight, Bianca Liddle, Simon Liu, Horacio Luna, Wyatt McLaws, Brenda Montes, John O’Brien, Isabel Pena, Carla Plumb, Sydney Plump, Cruz Quintana, Ellie Smith, Ryan Smith, Meraina Sullivan, Devon Terry, Coy Tullie, Shaun Wayne, James Wilkinson, Harrison Williams, Kamal Yazzie Jimerson and Emmauel Yellowhair.