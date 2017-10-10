Bulldogs 5-2 after loss to Blue Ridge Yellowjackets

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 42-0 in Lakeside Oct. 6. The win improved Blue Ridge’s record to 4-3 and dropped Winslow’s to 5-2.

The victory was an indication that the Yellowjackets have improved, but have two of their most powerful opponents left to play, Show Low and Snowflake.

Winslow was without their star receiver and running back Yoaan Djassa, whose absence hurt the Bulldogs. The loss may have hurt Winslow’s chances of getting a favorable seeding and the possibility of hosting a playoff game in the opening round of the playoffs.

Blue Ridge stopped Winslow’s first drive near midfield on an interception by Colton Penrod. The Yellowjackets scored on a 25-yard pass from P.J. London to Penrod. Mason Howlett booted the conversion to give Blue Ridge a 7-0 lead half way into the first quarter.

Winslow lost the ball on a fumble near the Winslow 40-yard line, but picked up a fumble by the Yellowjackets. The Bulldogs drove to the Blue Ridge 22-yard line where the Yellowjackets held and took the ball.

The Yellowjackets scored on a 78-yard run by Penrod. The conversion failed and Blue Ridge had a 13-0 lead with just seconds left in the quarter.

Blue Ridge scored on a 26-yard run by Adam Henderson. London passed to Zeke Kessay for a two point conversion and a 21-0 lead with about four minutes left in the half.

Blue Ridge’s Dominic Hoffmeyer intercepted a Winslow pass and ran 64 yards for the touchdown giving the Yellowjackets a 27-0 lead with less than two minutes left until halftime.

The Yellowjackets took the second half kickoff and drove 61 yards with Adam Henderson scoring on a one yard run. Mason Howlett booted the conversion to give Blue Ridge a 34-0 lead.

The Yellowjackets scored a safety when they tackled a Winslow ball carrier in the end zone to increase their lead 36-0. Blue Ridge had good position after the free kick following the safety.

The Yellowjackets had a touchdown by Chase Esparza called back because of a holding penalty. In the next play, Mason Howlett booted the 35-yard field goal that increased Blue Ridge’s lead to a commanding 39-0.





Howlett booted another 35-yard field goal that increased Blue Ridge’s lead 42-0 on their next possession. That score was enough to bring the running clock into operation.