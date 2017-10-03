Firewood permits available in Tuba City and Cameron

TUBA CITY, Ariz. —Kaibab National Forest (KNF) will issue free-use, paid personal-use and ceremonial fuelwood permits for the Tusayan Ranger District in Tuba City and Cameron on Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST at the Tuba City Flea Market and Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST at the Cameron Community Celebration.

A permit must be acquired by anyone harvesting firewood on KNF, except for the rather small amounts used in a campfire and gathered at the campfire site. The 2017 firewood cutting season runs from May 1 to Dec. 31 for the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts and from May 1 to Nov. 30 for the North Kaibab Ranger District.

The minimum cost for a personal use firewood permit is $20, which is good for four cords of wood. A maximum of six cords of wood is available for $30. For free-use permits, a maximum of four cords is available. These cord limits are per household, not individual. For ceremonial firewood permits, however, two cords are available per individual.

In addition to the Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 Tuba City and Cameron events, firewood permits are also regularly available from the Kaibab National Forest.

All permits issued include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each one-quarter cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest. The removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the district for which the permit is issued. Firewood cutters are reminded to take note of property boundaries and cut only on National Forest lands. Firewood cutters should be aware that chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start. Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless steel spark arrestor screen. More information on detailed firewood cutting and maps for each ranger district are available on KNF website at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/kaibab/fuelwood.