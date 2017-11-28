Winslow Bulldogs defeats Safford while Lady Bulldogs lose in close game

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs defeated the Safford Bulldogs 81-70 in Safford Nov. 21 in the season opener for both teams.



Both teams are expected to be contenders in the 3A Conference this season.

The Winslow Bulldogs had a two-point, 21-19, lead at the end of the first quarter and a 44-41 advantage at halftime. The third quarter lead was 57-52. Winslow stretched its lead to double digits in the closing moments and walked off with its 81-70 win.

Ricardo “Junior” Villanueva led all scorers with 25 points for Winslow, which had three more players in double figures: Zach Wagner with 20 points and Yoann Djassa with 10. Daunte Brown scored nine for Winslow. Safford was led by Dominic Gutierrez with 15 points. Jedrique Chavez scored 14 as did A. J. Camarena, Stratton Baldwin added 12 and Collin Thompson 11.

The Winslow Bulldogs will participate in the Red Rock Hoops Classic tournament in Sedona Dec. 1 and 2 in their next action. They will play the Kingman Academy Tigers in Kingman, Dec. 5 after the tournament.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs lose to Safford 60-57 in opener

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs fell to the Safford Lady Bulldogs 60-57 in Safford Nov. 21 in the season opener for both teams.

Both are also expected to be 3A Conference title contenders again this year.

Safford sprinted to a 21-15 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 32-23 advantage at the half. Winslow enjoyed its best period of the game in the third quarter and led 50-42 going into the final period. The Safford girls rallied and managed to come back and win the game 60-57.

Deion Abalos led all scorers with 21 points. The Safford Lady Bulldogs had three more players in double figures: Mia Carter with 15 points, Madison Mullins with 11points and Aneesa Molina with 10 points. Brianna Little and Justine Butterfield led Winslow with 15 points apiece. Emerilee Cowboy scored nine for the Winslow girls.

The Lady Bulldogs will be in Gallup, New Mexico Dec. 1 and 2 for the Gallup Invitational Tournament, which is usually an important opportunity to get them ready for the rest of the season.

The Lady Bulldogs will play the Mingus Lady Marauder teams at Cottonwood Dec. 6 in their action after the tournament.