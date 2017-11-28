Winslow School District’s Native American support group, Tribe of Many Feathers, selected Nicolette Barton as Miss Native American Winslow from candidates at Winslow High School. The girls were judged on oral interviews, native dress, stage presence and a traditional talent. Barton will represent Native youth at many events during the remainder of this school year.
