Harliegh Scott accepts scholarship to Trinidad College

Winslow Softball athlete Harliegh Scott (left) accepts a scholarship to Trinidad College in Colorado at her contract signing Nov. 17 at Winslow HIgh School. Her mother, father and brother were present for the signing.
