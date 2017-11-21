Winslow Bulldogs sports teams scheduled for season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs basketball teams both have tournaments scheduled for December, and the Winslow wrestling team begins matches in December.

The Bulldog boys’ team will participate in the Red Rock Hoops Classic tournament in Sedona Dec. 1 and 2. The Lady Bulldogs play in Gallup, New Mexico Dec. 1 and 2 at the Gallup Invitational Tournament.

The Winslow wrestling team will also be in action for the Pat Kenny Invitational Wrestling tournament in Holbrook Dec. 1 and 2.

The boys’ basketball teams will play at Kingman Dec. 5 and the girls’ basketball teams will play the Mingus Lady Marauder teams at Cottonwood Dec. 6. The wrestling team will meet in St. Johns Dec. 6.

All Winslow High School varsity teams will be in action Dec. 8 and 9.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldog basketball teams travel to Flagstaff for the Pepsi Invitational tournaments and the wrestling team heads to Show Low for the Witt Duels meet.

All basketball teams will host Tuba City Dec. 12, then go to Polacca to play Hopi High School teams Dec. 14. There will be a wresting meet at Hopi High School on Dec. 13.