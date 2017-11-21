Tuba City transportation blesses families on school bus routes

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — For the 10th year, Tuba City Unified School District (TCUSD) transportation staff coordinated to draw names for five families to receive a special turkey meal kit the week before Thanksgiving.

The names were given in coordination with Orson Bigman, head bus driver and Arnold Begay, acting transportation coordinator, who took the name of one family on each of the 13 regular bus routes. The names were then put into a hat and five names were drawn at random.

The staff delivered a meal, including a whole turkey, yams, stuffing, gravy mix, cranberries, a bag of potatoes, a bag of Bluebird flour and soda all in the name of giving back to community members whose children and grandchildren ride their busses five days a week to the six TCUSD schools.

The staff packed up the meals in the department office after the names were selected and then deliver the meals.

TCUSD bus drivers drive 2,500 miles per week on the 13 bus routes, (five days a week) and 700 students ride the busses.

The TCUSD bus routes cover the western edge of the Navajo reservation from Grey Mountain, Cameron, Bittersprings, Shonto, Dinnebito, Gap-Coppermine, Red Lake, Kaibeto, going east to the Hopi reservation villages Hotevilla and Second Mesa.