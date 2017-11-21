Hopi Dancers perform in Winslow

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: November 21, 2017 10:27 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Todd Roth

    School age Hopi Dancers from the Winslow Unified School District performed at each school Nov. 17 dressed in traditional wear. The students spent the day dancing at all five schools in the Winslow district.

