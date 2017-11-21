Holbrook October Students of the Month

Standing from left: Ashton Bishop (CTE); Mariah McIntyre (CTE); Trent Long (math); Kiah Demuth (English); Storilynn Juan (social studies) and Tynen Thomas (male scholar-athlete). Seated from left: Tegan Lee (language arts); Rhiannon Kayonnie (CTE); Jewell Harris (science); Bianca Liddle (social studies); Amy Nilsson (health); Ashlyn Wilhelm (fine arts) and Sharadee Sands (CTE). Not pictured: Daelyn Nez (female scholar-athlete) and Dylan Young (NAVIT).
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.