Holbrook October Students of the Month

Standing from left: Ashton Bishop (CTE); Mariah McIntyre (CTE); Trent Long (math); Kiah Demuth (English); Storilynn Juan (social studies) and Tynen Thomas (male scholar-athlete). Seated from left: Tegan Lee (language arts); Rhiannon Kayonnie (CTE); Jewell Harris (science); Bianca Liddle (social studies); Amy Nilsson (health); Ashlyn Wilhelm (fine arts) and Sharadee Sands (CTE). Not pictured: Daelyn Nez (female scholar-athlete) and Dylan Young (NAVIT).