Around the reservation: week of Nov. 22

Heritage Month: Bow and Arrow workshop Nov. 25 and Dec. 2

To honor the change in season, Royce Manual (Auk Mierl Aw-Thum) and Freddie Johnson (Diné) are sharing their patriarch and matriarch perspectives and traditional bow and arrow making for Native American youth in Ganado, Arizona at the Hubbell Trading Post visitor’s center.

Cost is $25 per student (ages: 13-21 years old). Workshops are limited to 20 registered participants.

Activties will include step by step information about collecting wood while using traditional methods of bow/arrow making. Included will be a demonstration of yacca and sinew bowstring, arrowhead flint knapping and a review of historical photos.

Session #1: Nov. 25 from 8:30-2:30 p.m. (bring snack lunch), hiking and exploring by carvavan. This session will engage participants in the collection of local materials and weeklong wood cure.

Session #2: Dec. 2 from 8:30-4 p.m. (bring snack lunch). This session will allow plenty of time for participants to fully construct a functional primitive bow. Local materials will be gathered for arrows with in depth discussion regarding types of quivers. Additionally, the workshop will include historical photography review with modern day comparisons. Some knives, hatchets and saws will be provided, however, plan to bring your own tools.

More information is available by calling (480) 406-9152.

Hopi High media clubs fundraising for San Francisco trip

The Hopi High School radio broadcast, news video and journalism clubs are raising money to attend the National Journalism Education Association conference in San Francisco, California April 12-15.

The trip costs approximately $1,500 per student for airfare, hotel, food and other amenities. Any donation is appreciated.

Students attending the national youth media conference will benefit by meeting students from other schools from throughout the country and learning more about media techniques. They will also attend sessions by professional broadcast and print journalists.

The San Francisco JEA requirements and expectations: Students need to raise $1,500 to go on the trip. All funding is due by Feb. 1. Students are also required to put in five hours of volunteer time.

During the trip, part of the students’ grade will be to interview one presenter and one student from another school. Students also need to write a 200-word report in a five-paragraph format as part of their grade for the trip.

Anyone interested in donating to the trip can make checks out to the Hopi High Radio Club or Hopi High Journalism, P.O. Box 337, Keams Canyon, Arizona, 86034. More information is available from Stan Bindell at (928) 738-5111, or email thebluesmagician@gmail.com.

Cornfields Chapter sponsoring a free nonprofit workshop Dec. 4-6

Cornfields Chapter is sponsoring a free nonprofit workshop at Twin Arrows Casino Dec. 4-6. The workshop is for anyone who wants to develop a nonprofit and search for potential grants.

Community Christmas tree lighting Dec. 1

The annual Christmas tree lighting program will be Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Tuba City Bashas’ parking lot. The event will include free hot chocolate, free cookies, and a visit by Ronald McDonald and Coke, the Polar Bear.