Winslow Elk Club raises $3,000 for Kids Winter Clothing fund

Around 150 people attended a fundraiser Nov. 4 by Winslow Art Council for the Winslow Elks Club’s Kids Winter Clothes fund. Around $3,000 was collected from the sale of art, which included 520 small art pieces, some of which were no larger than 4 inches on each side. Proceeds from the event allow children in need of clothing to purchase new clothing of their choice. They are accompanied by a fund member who will pay for the selected clothes. This is a yearly Elks community event, when adequate clothing is mandatory.
