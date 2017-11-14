Winslow Bulldogs basketball schedule set for season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball schedules have been set with both the boys’ and girls’ teams playing at the same time and place except for one game in the 2017 portion of the schedule.

Most games are scheduled for the boys to play the final game of the night with the girls’ game to begin about 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will both begin their 2017-18 seasons at Safford Nov. 21 in a battle of Bulldog teams. The Winslow Bulldogs are again coached by Scott Corum. The Lady Bulldogs are coached by Jarron Jordan and have a history of being state championship contenders.

The Winslow girls will be at Cottonwood to meet the Mingus Lady Marauders Dec. 5 for their second game of the season. The Winslow boys will go to Kingman for their second game against Kingman Academy Dec. 6. This is the only time the teams are playing on different days and in different places.

Both teams will play Tuba City at Winslow Dec. 12, then Dec. 14, journey to Polacca to play the Hopi High Bruins and Lady Bruins.

The final two games of the 2017 part of the schedules will be Dec. 19 against the Snowflake Lobos and Lady Lobos at Winslow and Dec. 20 also at Winslow.

The first games of 2018 will be played at Pinetop against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets Jan. 5. The first home games will be Jan. 9 against the Snowflake Lobos and lady Lobos. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will visit Holbrook Jan. 11 to meet the Holbrook Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners.