Northern Arizona 3A teams fall in state playoffs

WINSLOW, Ariz. – Several 3A football teams from northern Arizona finished their seasons in the first round of the state championships Nov. 4.

The Show Low Cougars, ranked ninth in the conference, lost to Northwest Christian (8) on their home field in Phoenix, in the first round Nov. 4. The team played competitively and showed indications that they may be serious contenders next season.

Northwest Christian went on to play Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions and lost 42-6. The Lions had previously beat the Wickenburg Wranglers in the first round, 67-0.

The Page Sand Devils were seeded thirteenth and gave the fourth seeded Benjamin Franklin Chargers a surprisingly close game, but lost in the first round, 34-14, at Queen Creek. The Chargers went on to face the Sabino Sabercats in the second round Nov. 10. The Chargers again won and next face the Pusch Ridge Academy Nov. 18 in the semifinals at Salpointe Catholic School at 6:30 p.m.

The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets were an eleventh seed and lost in the first round to the sixth seeded Florence Gophers, 40-27, in Florence. The Yellowjackets scored more than any team from this part of the state.

Florence continue play into the second round against third seeded Casteel. Casteel won 35-26 and continue to the semifinal game Nov. 18 with American Leadership Academy.

The Snowflake Lobos were seeded tenth and lost to the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 44-16 in the first round in Yuma. The Shamrocks headed to the second round to play second seeded American Leadership Academy Patriots Nov. 10. The Patriots won and play in the semifinal with Florence Nov. 18.

The Patriots and Casteel semifinal game will be at Campo Verde High School in Gilbert on Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. The State 3A Conference Championship will be at Campo Verde High School Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m.