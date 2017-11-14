Letter to the editor: proud of our Navajo Code Talkers

To the editor:

Long ago, dating back to the earliest times. The ancestors of the Navajo Indian tribes. Navajo are the largest Indian tribe in the United States. I remember my late grandfather and grandmother used to be good storytellers. They both passed many years ago.

Grandfather prophecy tells what will happen in the future. Expressing something terribly bad, horrifying things will be expected to happen.

Our ancestors prophesied, “Someday things will go wrong in many countries throughout the world. This will be when whole Earth had one language and speech and if a woman leading to hold a leadership role position, a woman is not permit to be a leader or to have authority over a man, but to be in silence who are mentioned in the Bible and the Navajo Common law. The law gave husbands control over their wives.”

Today, the language most often spoken by a high majority of Native Americans is English. In some other tribes, many legally give up their status as Indian. To no longer be considered Indian, they imitate Belagaana, as they called those of European.

The coming of the white man began the end of the Indian way of life almost everywhere in the Americas. Every day we hear that our language is going away, no one speaks Navajo voluntarily anymore to one another. The Navajo Code Talkers must be remembered. They used their Navajo language to win the war. This code, was the first unbreakable one in U.S. history.

Be proud and appreciate what the Navajo Code Talkers have done to help save countless American lives. They were a heroes and brave soldiers in the U.S. military, yet, without the Navajo Code Talkers, the Navajo language, we would not even be here today.

We need to carry on our Native language, we need to talk to our children and grandchildren. They are losing their language, we need to help them. They get educated, but still don’t know who they are. Be proud of speaking the Navajo language at home. How will it be in the next 20 years? After that, I don’t know. Keep the Navajo language alive.

Sincerely,

Floyd Dawson

Tonalea, Arizona