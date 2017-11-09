Hopi Tribal General Election today for chairman, vice chairman

Kykostmovi, Ariz. — The general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe will be held today, Nov. 9.

There are two candidates running for chairman —David Talayumptewa and Timothy Nuvangyaoma. Candidates running for vice chairman are Clark Tenakhongva and Lamar Keevama.

Polling sites for the election are at the following locations on Nov. 9: Keams Canyon Community Church, Tewa Community Center, Sipaulovi Youth & Elder Center, Kykotsmovi Community Center, Bacavi Community Center, Hotevilla Community Center, Shungopavi Community Center, Upper Moencopi Community Center and Lower Moencopi Community Center.

More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 .ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.