Nicole Harris steps in as Winslow City Attorney

The law firm Gust Rosenfeld of Phoenix and Tucson was named as the new city attorney of Winslow June 13. The point of contact with Rosenfeld will be attorney Nicole Harris. She was appointed after the beginning of the current fiscal year and after the vacancy was announced.
